Brownsville Man Arrested for DWI Following Single-Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

A man from Brownsville is facing charges following a road accident. Edward Manuel Rojas, 28, was arrested after his vehicle rolled over at a city intersection, leading to suspicions of intoxicated driving.

Brownsville Man Arrested for DWI

According to Brownsville Police Department officers, Rojas exhibited signs of intoxication at the scene of the accident. The incident took place at the intersection of Robbinsdale and Jaime Zapata avenue.

Rojas Hospitalized and Bonded

Rojas was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained from the roll-over. After medical evaluation, he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). A bond of $3,000 was issued against him.