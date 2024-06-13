Brownsville ISD Announces Names of Newly Consolidated Elementary Schools

During its recent Board of Trustees meeting, Brownsville ISD revealed the names of its three newly consolidated elementary schools. This move comes in response to a $20 million budget deficit, which led the district to vote earlier this year to combine six elementary schools into three.

The newly named schools are:

Cromack-Castaneda Elementary School

Del Castillo-Morningside Elementary School

Judge Reynaldo Garza at South Most Elementary School

The decision to consolidate the schools aims to address financial challenges while ensuring that educational resources are optimized for the benefit of students.

As the new school year approaches, Brownsville ISD will release more details on its consolidation plans, including how the transitions will be managed and what families can expect.

This consolidation is a significant change for the district, and Brownsville ISD is committed to keeping the community informed throughout the process. Parents, students, and staff are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and attend any informational meetings provided by the district.

For more information, residents can visit the Brownsville ISD official website or contact the district office.

