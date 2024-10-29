Brownsville Independent School District Launches Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Brownsville Independent School District has initiated a Thanksgiving food drive to support local organizations. The initiative, which began today, will run until November 20th with collection points set up in various schools across the district.

Donations to Support Local Organizations

The collected items will be donated to local organizations such as Friendship of Women and Good Neighbor, among others. These organizations play a crucial role in supporting the community, especially during holidays like Thanksgiving when some families may struggle to put a meal on the table.

How to Contribute to the Food Drive

Those interested in contributing to the food drive can drop off canned food items at their child’s corresponding school. The district encourages everyone to participate in this initiative, demonstrating the community’s spirit of giving and unity during the holiday season.