Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Brownsville Firefighters Investigate Smoke Incident at Tesla Dealership

Smoldering battery found inside service center; officials probing possible link to recent flooding.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 07 2025

Brownsville Firefighters Investigate Smoke Incident at Tesla Dealership

Smoldering EV Battery Prompted Emergency Response; Floodwater Link Under Review

Brownsville firefighters responded to a smoke incident at the Tesla dealership this morning after receiving reports of a possible fire inside the service center.

The call came in at approximately 9:50 a.m., prompting fire crews to arrive quickly on scene. Upon entry, firefighters discovered heavy smoke throughout the building and near the gates.

Battery Removed Safely

Inside the facility, firefighters located a smoldering electric vehicle battery placed on a cart. The battery was safely removed from the building, and no injuries were reported.

Flooding Connection Under Investigation

Authorities are now investigating what caused the battery to overheat and smoke.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that floodwaters may have compromised the battery’s integrity,” a fire official said. “However, that connection has not yet been confirmed.”

No Damage Reported to Main Building

Officials confirmed there was no fire damage to the building and that the smoke was contained quickly.

📞 Anyone with concerns about battery safety or potential flood-related damage to electric vehicles is encouraged to contact the Brownsville Fire Department for guidance.

battery fire Brownsville electric vehicle fire department fire investigation flooding Public Safety smoke incident Tesla dealership Texas

Stories You May Like

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
82°
Sunny

Humidity: 55%

Tonight
56°
Tomorrow
86°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted