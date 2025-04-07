Brownsville Firefighters Investigate Smoke Incident at Tesla Dealership

Smoldering EV Battery Prompted Emergency Response; Floodwater Link Under Review

Brownsville firefighters responded to a smoke incident at the Tesla dealership this morning after receiving reports of a possible fire inside the service center.

The call came in at approximately 9:50 a.m., prompting fire crews to arrive quickly on scene. Upon entry, firefighters discovered heavy smoke throughout the building and near the gates.

Battery Removed Safely

Inside the facility, firefighters located a smoldering electric vehicle battery placed on a cart. The battery was safely removed from the building, and no injuries were reported.

Flooding Connection Under Investigation

Authorities are now investigating what caused the battery to overheat and smoke.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that floodwaters may have compromised the battery’s integrity,” a fire official said. “However, that connection has not yet been confirmed.”

No Damage Reported to Main Building

Officials confirmed there was no fire damage to the building and that the smoke was contained quickly.

📞 Anyone with concerns about battery safety or potential flood-related damage to electric vehicles is encouraged to contact the Brownsville Fire Department for guidance.