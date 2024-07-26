Brownsville Drug Bust: Santos Saldana and Two Juveniles Arrested

Santos Manuel Saldana, along with two juveniles, is facing multiple charges related to drugs, weapons, and organized crime following a significant drug bust in Brownsville. The arrest was made yesterday by the Brownsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Narcotics Unit.

Details of the Arrest

The BPD Special Investigations Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant at a residence on the 1500 block of Arthur Street, where they suspected drug dealing activities. The search led to the discovery of cocaine, Xanax pills, marijuana, a gun, and a substantial amount of cash.

Santos Manuel Saldana and the two juveniles were taken into custody at the scene. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and related crimes in the community.

Charges and Arraignment

Today, Saldana was arraigned and received a bond set at $275,000. The charges against Saldana and the juveniles include drug possession, weapons charges, and involvement in organized crime. These serious allegations reflect the severity of the offenses and the potential impact on the community.