Brownsville Breaks Ground on Old Highway 77 Reconstruction

Breaking new ground on old roads, the City of Brownsville commenced its $13 million reconstruction project of Old Highway 77 today. The project is part of the city’s capital improvement plan, aiming to enhance Brownsville’s road and infrastructure.

Full Reconstruction for Old Highway 77

City officials have confirmed that the project will involve a complete reconstruction of the highway. Upgrades will be made to the water and sewer lines, and the highway will also be expanded to accommodate three lanes. Additionally, the project includes the construction of a five-foot sidewalk and a ten-foot trail for pedestrians and cyclists.

Addressing Road Conditions

“So we’re getting ready to start this $13 million reconstruction of old highway 77, which is one of the oldest roads here in Brownsville. Clearly, the conditions of the road are not the best. And that’s why the city elected to reconstruct this road,” said one city official.

Project Phases and Traffic Management

Assistant City Manager Doroteo Garcia stated that the project will be completed in three phases, spanning nearly two years. To ensure minimal disruption, one lane will remain open to traffic while crews work on the highway.