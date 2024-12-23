Brownsville Authorities Hunt for 2003 Murder Suspect Juan Gilberto Hernandez Garza

In a renewed effort to solve a two-decade-old murder case, Brownsville authorities have issued an urgent appeal to the public. Juan Gilberto Hernandez Garza, the suspect in a murder case dating back to 2003, is now the subject of an intense manhunt.

Murder Case Details

Garza is wanted in connection to the murder of Miguel Lerma. The fatal incident occurred on March 3, 2003, in the 3100 block of South Moss Road, Brownsville. Since then, the case has remained unsolved and Garza has been on the run.

Suspect Description

Authorities describe Garza as a six-foot-tall man with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. The Brownsville Police Department (PD) is urging anyone with information about Garza’s whereabouts to come forward and report to their local police department immediately.

Community Assistance

The Brownsville PD is heavily relying on community assistance to locate Garza. They are urging anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to step forward. This case serves as a stark reminder that the community’s participation is crucial in solving such heinous crimes and bringing justice to the victims’ families.