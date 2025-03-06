Brownsville Aggravated Robbery Suspect Arrested at U.S. Border

Border Patrol Captures Fugitive

A 34-year-old man wanted for two aggravated robberies in Brownsville has been arrested while attempting to cross back into the U.S.. Arturo Hernandez, the suspect in question, was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and is now facing serious legal consequences.

Authorities had been searching for Hernandez since January 22nd, when he allegedly committed two separate robberies.

High Bond and Possible Additional Charges

Following his capture, Hernandez was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond. Law enforcement officials have also hinted that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Ongoing Investigation

Brownsville police are still reviewing the details of the robberies and Hernandez’s actions leading up to his arrest. Officials urge anyone with further information to contact local law enforcement.