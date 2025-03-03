Border Bishops Gather in San Antonio to Address Immigration Challenges

Religious leaders from Matamoros and South Texas convened in San Antonio this Friday to discuss the ongoing immigration crisis at the border. The biannual meeting brought together bishops, including Bishop Daniel Flores of the Diocese of Brownsville, to advocate for immigrant rights and call for humane policies.

A Call for Compassion and Human Rights

During the gathering, Bishop Flores emphasized the importance of respecting the asylum process and recognizing the humanity of those seeking refuge.

“Not all immigrants are illegal, and not all immigrants are criminals. The vast majority are families who, for various reasons, have asylum cases that must go through the process. Respecting that process is something we can do because it is a human right,” said Bishop Flores.

The bishop reiterated that immigration is often a matter of survival rather than choice. “A human being has the right not to have to immigrate,” he stated. “But if there is a crisis in their country—whether political, economic, or social—people have the right to move to protect their families. This is something very clear.”

Policy Shifts and Concerns

The meeting took place amid recent executive orders targeting undocumented immigrants. A directive from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also removed churches and schools from the list of “sensitive sites,” potentially opening them up to immigration enforcement actions.

The Catholic Church has consistently spoken out against anti-immigration policies. Pope Francis has been a vocal advocate for humane treatment of migrants, urging leaders to approach immigration with compassion rather than hostility.

Looking Ahead

Border bishops continue to push for policies that balance national security with human rights. Their message remains clear: immigration is a complex issue that must be handled with dignity and respect for those seeking a better life.

As immigration debates continue, religious leaders in Texas and beyond are standing in solidarity with affected communities, advocating for just and humane solutions.