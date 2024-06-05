Biden Signs Executive Order to Temporarily Halt Asylum Requests

On Tuesday, President Biden signed an executive order that will temporarily shut down asylum requests if the average number of daily encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border exceeds 2,500. This decision follows months of calls for action to address the increasing number of illegal crossings and comes just months before the presidential elections.

The new measure aims to control the surge in illegal border crossings and tighten asylum rules. However, it has already sparked significant controversy and is expected to face legal challenges. The ACLU has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the executive order, citing it as a violation of federal asylum laws.

The executive order states that individuals who choose not to use legal pathways and come without permission will be restricted from receiving asylum and staying in the United States. This move mirrors a bipartisan border agreement that failed in the Senate earlier this year and is similar to a ban attempted by former President Trump, which was overturned by the courts.

Critics, including retired Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem, have voiced their concerns about the timing and effectiveness of the measure. “This plan does nothing to stop the asylum abuse, does nothing to stop the parole abuse that this administration has done. This is too little, too late,” Clem said. Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan also criticized the policy, stating that nine out of ten asylum claims at the border are unsuccessful, rendering the current system ineffective.

Local leaders have also expressed their opinions on the executive order. Governor Greg Abbott accused President Biden of dismantling successful border policies from the previous administration, encouraging illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists. Representative Monica de la Cruz called the action “too little, too late” and criticized the president for prioritizing assistance to illegal immigrants over upholding law and order.

On the other hand, pro-immigrant organizations such as LUPE have expressed their disappointment with the executive order. LUPE Executive Director Tanya Chavez stated that the organization wants the White House and local leaders to welcome immigrants with dignity and respect, rather than limiting asylum at the port of entry. “We need humane policies that promote welcoming immigrants with dignity and respect,” Chavez said.

Texas Civil Rights also issued a response, describing the order as a shameful attempt to incite fear at the expense of families. The executive order will remain in effect for 14 days after there has been a seven-day average of 1,500 encounters at the border.

Local residents have mixed reactions to the new policy. Some believe that asylum should be allowed for individuals seeking a better life for their families, while others support stricter measures to control illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, Catholic Charities celebrated their ten-year anniversary of providing humanitarian aid to immigrants in downtown McAllen. Sister Norma Pimentel emphasized the need for lawmakers to visit the border and evaluate humanitarian factors before making migrant policies. “If we don’t find other solutions that really facilitate for them to be able to be processed correctly, we’ll continue to see people exposed to dangers from human traffickers and criminals,” Pimentel warned.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez echoed these sentiments, noting that the southern border continues to face an immigration problem due to the lack of reform.

The Biden administration’s latest executive order highlights the ongoing challenges and complexities of addressing immigration and asylum issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

