Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race, Harris Aims for Democratic Nomination

President Joe Biden Withdraws from 2024 Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

In a surprising announcement, President Joe Biden revealed on Sunday afternoon that he will not seek reelection in 2024. The president, who will remain in office until the end of his term, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. This decision comes amid growing concerns over his stamina and age, following a widely criticized debate performance last month.

Official Statement and Reactions

President Biden made the announcement via a letter posted on X, stating, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.” He further expressed his support for Kamala Harris, highlighting her experience and mentorship under his leadership.

Vice President Kamala Harris responded by affirming her commitment to earning and winning the Democratic presidential nomination. “I fully support Kamala Harris, and in fact, she’s been trained by the best. Joe Biden was a vice president himself, and so she probably had the best mentor,” Biden said in a separate post.

Political Reactions and Implications

The announcement has sparked a flurry of reactions from both Democratic and Republican leaders. Congressman Vincent Gonzalez described the day as “sad” but expressed gratitude for President Biden’s contributions to his district, including investments in schools and infrastructure, as well as efforts to lower prescription drug prices.

Congressman Henry Cuellar also issued a statement, thanking Biden for his support to veterans and contributions to the economy and infrastructure. On the other hand, local Republican leaders criticized Biden’s presidency, with Mayra Flores calling for his resignation and blaming him for the current border crisis and inflation. Congresswoman Monica de la Cruz emphasized that voters will hold the next Democratic nominee accountable for the current administration’s failed agenda.

Historical Context and Next Steps

It has been decades since a sitting president decided not to seek reelection. The last instance was in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson made a similar decision. President Biden’s choice marks a significant moment in American political history.

In the coming days, Biden is expected to address the nation to elaborate on his decision. Currently isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19, Biden has spent most of Sunday making phone calls to Democratic governors, lawmakers, and other members of Congress to discuss his decision and endorsement of Harris.

Democratic Party’s Path Forward

With Biden’s withdrawal, the focus now shifts to the Democratic Party’s nomination process. Delegates are expected to vote on their pick for the presidential nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention scheduled for next month. The vote will occur via an online roll call. If no nominee secures a majority, over 3,000 delegates will vote on a candidate during the convention.

As Vice President Harris gears up for her campaign, her team recognizes the crucial next 24 to 48 hours for securing Democratic support and backing from donors. The Democratic Party faces a critical juncture, with many questions remaining about its future direction and leadership.