Become Bilingual: Free ESL Classes Available at Southern Careers Institute

Free ESL Classes Offered by Libre Institute and Southern Careers Institute

The Libre Institute and Southern Careers Institute (SCI) have announced a partnership to provide free English as a second language (ESL) classes to the community. This initiative aims to help individuals improve their English language skills and enhance their opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Invitation to the Community

Angela Torres, SCI’s Community Relations representative, encourages anyone interested in becoming bilingual to join these classes. “So if they’re ready to spread their wings, break out that shell, not be so nervous having a conversation and want to learn, they are welcome to come here,” Torres said. The classes are designed to create a supportive environment where participants can develop their language skills confidently.

Class Schedule and Location

The ESL classes will be held every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the SCI campus located at 1500 N. Jackson Rd. These sessions are open to all community members who wish to improve their English proficiency and communication skills.

Quote from Angela Torres: “Anybody in the community that is interested in growing and learning English is invited. We are here to support their journey to becoming bilingual.”

Benefits of Becoming Bilingual

Being bilingual offers numerous benefits, including better job prospects, improved cognitive abilities, and enhanced cultural understanding. The free ESL classes provided by the Libre Institute and SCI aim to equip participants with the language skills needed to navigate various aspects of life more effectively.

How to Enroll

Community members interested in enrolling in the free ESL classes can contact the Southern Careers Institute for more information.

Contact Information:

This partnership between the Libre Institute and SCI underscores their commitment to supporting the community and fostering personal growth through education. By providing these free ESL classes, they aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of many individuals.

For further details about the classes and other educational opportunities, visit the Southern Careers Institute’s official website or contact their office directly.

