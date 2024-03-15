Scam Alert: BBB Warns SNAP, Medicare, and Medicaid Recipients of Fraudulent Schemes

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a warning to recipients of SNAP, Medicare, and Medicaid about scammers targeting their benefits. According to the South Texas president of the BBB, Ella Martinez, victims are being contacted through calls, texts, emails, and even Facebook Messenger by fraudsters pretending to be government officials.

Martinez advises recipients to be wary of red flags, such as requests for personal information or the caller’s hesitation to provide their own details. “If they hang up on you, give us a call. We can trace the number. I can personally call that number to find out specifically who it is,” she said. However, she notes that in many cases, the scammers won’t answer the phone or it will go straight to voicemail, indicating that it’s not a legitimate government agency.

To avoid falling victim to these impostor scams, the BBB recommends checking for grammar, spelling, and formatting mistakes in messages, as these are often signs of fraudulent communication. For more tips on how to protect yourself from scams and to stay informed about the latest scam alerts, visit the BBB website