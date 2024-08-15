Back to School, Back to Caution: Valley Urges Safety in School Zones

Increased Traffic Risks as Valley Students Return to School

With the new school year underway, students from elementary through college levels are back in classrooms, bringing increased traffic and heightened risks in school zones across the Valley.

Recent Incident Highlights Safety Concerns

A concerning incident occurred just yesterday in Brownsville, where a student’s foot was run over by a motorist. This event has prompted local authorities and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to emphasize the importance of driving attentively in school zones. TxDOT spokesperson Antonio Lujan noted a worrying uptick in statewide accidents, attributing many to distractions like cell phone use and headphones.

Student Experiences Underscore Dangers

During discussions with Valley students, many shared their harrowing experiences navigating the roads to school. Michael Valdez, a student who frequently uses bike lanes and pedestrian paths, expressed his frustration with drivers who disregard basic traffic rules such as yielding at crosswalks and respecting bike lanes. Another student, Benjamin Vasquez, described the peril of ignored pedestrian signals, even demonstrating how vehicles failed to stop as he tried to cross legally.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

In light of these testimonials and the recent accidents, local authorities are intensifying their calls for drivers to obey traffic laws, especially in school zones. Failure to comply not only endangers young pedestrians and cyclists but also carries hefty fines.

Driving Safely Around Schools

Drivers are reminded to be particularly cautious during school hours when children are likely to be entering or leaving school grounds. Measures include slowing down, avoiding distractions, and being prepared to stop suddenly for crossing children.

Resources for Safe Driving

For those seeking to improve their driving habits, TxDOT offers numerous resources and tips for safely navigating school zones, available at https://www.txdot.gov/safety. These guidelines are crucial not only for protecting children but also for preventing potentially tragic accidents.

The return to school is a busy time for all, but safety should remain a top priority for every driver on the road.