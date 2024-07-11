Authorities Urge Safety for Pedestrians and Drivers Amid Rising Accidents

Traffic accidents can occur in the blink of an eye, and pedestrians are among the most vulnerable. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot), nearly 5,800 pedestrian-involved crashes were recorded in 2022. Of these, 1,500 resulted in serious injuries, and 830 ended in fatalities.

Vulnerability of Pedestrians

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes highlighted the dangers faced by pedestrians compared to drivers. “The main difference between a vehicle and a pedestrian is that vehicles have security measures like airbags and seatbelts that protect occupants in an accident. Pedestrians don’t have these protections, so the chances of a pedestrian getting seriously injured or losing their life if struck by a vehicle are high,” Sifuentes explained.

Factors Leading to Accidents

Several factors contribute to pedestrian-vehicle accidents, including failure to yield the right of way, speeding, and driver distractions. Both pedestrians and drivers need to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols to prevent these tragic incidents.

Safety Recommendations for Pedestrians

Pedestrians are urged to:

Remain Vigilant : Always be aware of your surroundings and follow all traffic signs.

: Always be aware of your surroundings and follow all traffic signs. Avoid Distractions : Do not use your phone while walking on or near roadways.

: Do not use your phone while walking on or near roadways. Monitor Children: Keep a close eye on children, especially in parking lots.

Mission PD Spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez emphasized the importance of keeping children safe in parking lots. “We’ve noticed a lot of people walking in parking lots with their kids, often with the children 10 to 15 feet ahead of their parents. The last thing we want is for a driver to back up and hit a child,” Rodriguez said.

Safety Recommendations for Drivers

Drivers are urged to:

Yield the Right of Way : Always stop and yield to pedestrians when turning.

: Always stop and yield to pedestrians when turning. Be Cautious and Attentive : Remain focused and adhere to speed limits to prevent accidents.

: Remain focused and adhere to speed limits to prevent accidents. Follow Speed Limits: Abide by posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all road users.

By following these recommendations, both pedestrians and drivers can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.