Authorities Urge Drivers to Stay at Accident Scenes: Hit-and-Run Consequences Explained

In light of the increasing number of traffic accidents in Texas, authorities are issuing important reminders and recommendations for drivers involved in car crashes. Our reporter, Alondra de Hoyos, has more details on the consequences of hit-and-run incidents and the vital steps to take if you’re involved in an accident.

Rising Traffic Accidents and Fatalities

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), 2023 saw more than 4,200 fatalities resulting from car crashes in the state. This alarming statistic underscores the need for drivers to adhere to safety protocols and legal requirements when involved in accidents.

Quote from Abril Luna, Brownsville PD Spokesperson: “Hit-and-run accidents complicate things because, first of all, for the victim, especially if they got injured, they’re going to have to deal with medical bills and recovery. For the person that left, they’re going to have to deal with consequences brought upon by law enforcement.”

Legal Consequences of Hit-and-Run Incidents

Fleeing the scene of an accident can result in severe legal repercussions. Depending on the severity of the incident, those who leave the scene can face significant fines or imprisonment.

Felony Charges: If the accident results in death or serious injury, fleeing the scene is classified as a felony.

If the accident results in death or serious injury, fleeing the scene is classified as a felony. Misdemeanor Charges: If the incident involves minor damage, such as hitting another vehicle or property, it can result in misdemeanor charges.

By law, individuals involved in a crash must report it to authorities and exchange information with the other party. Failing to do so can escalate the situation and result in harsher penalties.

Quote from Brownsville PD: “If you leave the scene of an accident and there was a death, or someone was seriously injured, it becomes a felony. If it’s a minor hit on a vehicle or something minor, then you can face a misdemeanor.”

Recent Incident and Recommendations

Just yesterday at approximately 8 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of La Entrada Drive and Alta Mesa in Brownsville. The suspect attempted to flee after crashing into a parked vehicle. Authorities have not yet released additional information on this case.

To prevent accidents and ensure safety on the roads, authorities recommend the following:

Proper Use of Mirrors and Turn Signals: Ensuring that you use your mirrors and signals correctly can help avoid collisions.

Ensuring that you use your mirrors and signals correctly can help avoid collisions. Stay Vigilant: Always be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions, such as using your cell phone while driving.

Additionally, if you crash into city property, such as a pole, you must report it to local authorities. Prompt reporting ensures proper handling and reduces potential legal complications.

Final Thoughts

Staying at the scene of an accident is not only a legal obligation but also a crucial step in supporting those affected by the crash. By following these guidelines, drivers can help reduce the impact of accidents and contribute to safer roads.

For more information on traffic safety and legal requirements, visit the TxDOT and Brownsville Police Department websites.