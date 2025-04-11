Now

Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stole Red Chevy Silverado from Edinburg

Truck crossed into Mexico through Veterans International Bridge; public urged to contact Crime Stoppers with tips.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 11 2025

Vehicle Last Seen Crossing Into Mexico Through Veterans International Bridge

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a red 2023 Chevy Silverado from Edinburg on March 9.

According to investigators, the suspect was last seen driving the stolen vehicle southbound across the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates into Mexico.

Authorities believe the suspect may have fled the country, and efforts are underway to coordinate with cross-border law enforcement partners.

How to Help

📞 If you have any information on the suspect or the vehicle’s whereabouts, contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

