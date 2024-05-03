Arrest Made in Assault Against Disabled Person in San Benito

San Benito Man Arrested for Assault on Disabled Uncle

In a concerning development from Cameron County, Rolando Ramirez Jimenez has been arrested following accusations of assaulting his disabled uncle in San Benito. The incident, which occurred last Thursday, came to light after the victim’s daughter reported the assault to the authorities.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim with a bruised left eye and a bleeding nose, clear signs of physical abuse. Jimenez, who had fled the scene shortly before the police’s arrival, was apprehended this Monday and is now facing charges for injury to a disabled person.

The arrest was made after diligent efforts by the Cameron County officers, who managed to locate and detain Jimenez before further harm could occur. He has since been transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, where he is being held pending further legal proceedings.

This case has highlighted the vulnerabilities of disabled individuals to domestic violence and the importance of swift law enforcement response to protect victims. The community has expressed relief at the prompt action taken by the authorities in this distressing situation.

Local advocacy groups for the disabled have reiterated the need for increased awareness and protective measures for disabled individuals, particularly in private settings where they are supposed to feel safe. These organizations continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that vulnerable populations receive the protection and support they deserve.

For more information on resources available for disabled individuals or to learn how you can help, please contact local support services or visit the Cameron County official website.