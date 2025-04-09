Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Armed Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In to McAllen Police

Jose Maria Mendoza to be arraigned after alleged gunpoint home invasion on Business 83.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 09 2025

Armed Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In to McAllen Police

One Suspect in Gunpoint Home Invasion Now in Custody; Arraignment Pending

Jose Maria Mendoza, one of two suspects wanted in connection with an armed home robbery, has surrendered to McAllen police, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred last Wednesday on the 3000 block of Business 83, where Mendoza and another suspect allegedly broke into a residence and held the homeowners at gunpoint while stealing cash.

Mendoza Faces Burglary Charge

Mendoza is now facing a burglary charge and is expected to be formally arraigned in the coming days.

Police have not yet released details on the second suspect’s whereabouts.

📞 Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

armed robbery burglary Business 83 home invasion Jose Maria Mendoza McAllen McAllen Police Department suspect arrested Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
62°
Clear

Humidity: 33%

Tonight
62°
Tomorrow
88°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted