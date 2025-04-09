Armed Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In to McAllen Police

One Suspect in Gunpoint Home Invasion Now in Custody; Arraignment Pending

Jose Maria Mendoza, one of two suspects wanted in connection with an armed home robbery, has surrendered to McAllen police, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred last Wednesday on the 3000 block of Business 83, where Mendoza and another suspect allegedly broke into a residence and held the homeowners at gunpoint while stealing cash.

Mendoza Faces Burglary Charge

Mendoza is now facing a burglary charge and is expected to be formally arraigned in the coming days.

Police have not yet released details on the second suspect’s whereabouts.

📞 Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.