Annual Blue Mass Honors Law Enforcement at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan

The annual Blue Mass was held today at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan, bringing together state, federal, and local law enforcement agents for a solemn and heartfelt service. This year’s attendees included representatives from Border Patrol, DPS, CBP, as well as local police departments from McAllen, Pharr, and other cities in the Valley.

“It allows for the community to pray for everybody in law enforcement, all partners, and not just the ones who are serving today, but also those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Christina Smallwood, Border Patrol – RGV Sector Public Affairs Officer.

The Mass, directed by Bishop Daniel E. Flores and the Blue Mass Committee, serves as a moment of reflection and gratitude for the brave men and women who protect and serve the community. It is an opportunity for the community to come together and offer prayers for the safety and well-being of all law enforcement officers, as well as to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty.

The Blue Mass is a cherished tradition, providing a platform for law enforcement agencies and the community to unite in faith and solidarity. The event underscores the vital role that law enforcement officers play in maintaining safety and security and recognizes the sacrifices they make daily.

Attendees of the Mass participated in prayers and blessings, reinforcing the bond between the community and its protectors. The service also highlighted the importance of continuing to support law enforcement officers through community engagement and prayer.

As the Blue Mass concluded, the sentiment of appreciation and respect for law enforcement officers resonated throughout the Basilica. The gathering not only honored those currently serving but also paid tribute to the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

