Alton PD Investigates Murder of Missing Man Found Deceased

The Alton Police Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of Alan Israel Sanchez Herrera’s decomposed body. Herrera, who was reported missing earlier this month, was found dead at a home on the 1800 block of East Juarez Avenue on Friday.

Discovery and Autopsy

Authorities reported that the body of the 45-year-old was in an advanced state of decomposition when discovered. An autopsy later confirmed that Herrera was killed, prompting the Alton PD to lead a murder investigation with support from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Investigation Details

The circumstances surrounding Herrera’s death remain unclear, and investigators are working diligently to uncover the facts. The involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies underscores the seriousness of the case and the commitment to finding those responsible for this crime.

Community Assistance Requested

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation. Community members who may have seen or heard anything related to the case are encouraged to come forward.

How to Report Information:

Alton Crime Stoppers: 585-8477

The collaboration between the Alton PD, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Rangers aims to expedite the investigation and ensure that all avenues are explored.

Impact on the Community

The discovery of Herrera’s body has sent shockwaves through the Alton community. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

For further updates on the investigation and other related news, residents can follow official channels from the Alton Police Department and local news outlets.