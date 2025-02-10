Alegría Ballet Brings Stunning Performances to the Rio Grande Valley

A Celebration of Mexican Culture Through Dance and Music

The Alegría Ballet has arrived in the Rio Grande Valley, bringing an awe-inspiring celebration of Mexican culture and tradition to local audiences. Featuring a talented ensemble of 40 dancers and 25 musicians, this vibrant performance blends the elegance of ballet folklórico with live music, offering a breathtaking tribute to Mexico’s rich artistic heritage.

Upcoming Showtimes & Ticket Information

Audiences will have multiple chances to experience the magic of Alegría Ballet, with upcoming performances scheduled for:

This Saturday & Sunday

Three additional performances next weekend

How to Attend

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit:

🔗 UTRGVarts.tiny.us/alegria

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness a spectacular cultural showcase that brings history, tradition, and artistry to life on stage.