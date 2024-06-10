Alamo Police Investigate Early Morning Fatal Auto Pedestrian Accident

Update: Body Found in Alamo Identified as Victim of Auto Pedestrian Accident

We have an update on the body discovered earlier this morning in the city of Alamo. According to Chief Sound of the Alamo Police Department, the incident occurred around 3:37 a.m. when officers responded to the 1300 block of West Frontage Road regarding an auto pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a male pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Ford F-150, identified as a 60-year-old resident of Donna, remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released as the case is still under investigation. Authorities are working to gather more information and determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.