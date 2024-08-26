Alamo PD Seeks Armed Suspect: Fourth Man Wanted in McDonald’s Shooting
The Alamo Police Department is intensifying its search for Carlos Alfredo Rivera Jasso, suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting at a McDonald’s parking lot.
Published August 26, 2024
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Suspected Shooter in Alamo
In Alamo, Texas, the local police department has escalated efforts to apprehend a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly shooting that occurred this past Tuesday at a local McDonald’s parking lot.
Incident Overview
The suspect, Carlos Alfredo Rivera Jasso, described as a 200-pound male standing five feet seven inches tall with distinctive tattoos including a skeleton on his right hand, is currently wanted for his role in the homicide of Raul Cantu Junior. Cantu was fatally shot three times in the chest during what authorities have identified as a gang-related incident.
Suspect Description and Warning
Jasso, identified as an active member of the Tri-City Bomber gang, is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities urge the public not to engage with him under any circumstances due to the threat he poses.
Community Response
The Alamo Police Department has issued a community alert and is requesting anyone with information on Jasso’s whereabouts to contact them directly at (956) 787-1454 or to dial 911. Community safety and the quick apprehension of Jasso are the department’s top priorities as they work to mitigate any further threat to public safety.
