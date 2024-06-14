Alamo Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in RV Park Standoff

Barricade Situation in Alamo Ends with Arrest of Burglary Suspect Cedrick Lee Soto

A barricade situation led to the arrest of an Alamo man yesterday morning, culminating in the detention of a burglary suspect. According to the Alamo Police Department, authorities were dispatched to Akasha RV Park, located on East Expressway 83, where Cedrick Lee Soto was wanted for a burglary incident.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the 40-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside a mobile home, claiming to have a gun. Soto then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill himself, putting it to his throat. He repeatedly told the officers outside, “Y’all kill me. You’re going to kill me. Going to do a suicide by cop.”

The police maintained a perimeter around the trailer, negotiating with Soto to de-escalate the situation. Eventually, the officers were able to calm him down and convince him to discard the knife. Soto surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

Soto was transported to jail, where he is pending arraignment on charges related to the burglary. The Alamo Police Department has not reported any injuries during the standoff, and the situation was resolved without the use of force.

This incident highlights the importance of police training in handling crisis situations and the successful use of negotiation tactics to ensure a peaceful resolution.