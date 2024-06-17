Alamo Fire Chief Roy Contreras Resigns After 36 Years of Service

The City of Alamo has announced the resignation of their fire chief, Roy Contreras. Chief Contreras’ resignation will go into effect on June 24th. He has served the city for 36 years, with 18 years as a volunteer firefighter and another 18 years as a city employee.

Contreras will now take on the role of fire captain for the city of Alton. His departure marks the end of a significant era for the Alamo Fire Department, where he has been a dedicated and influential figure.

City officials have stated that Lieutenant Efrain Vazquez will serve as interim fire chief following the official acceptance of Contreras’ resignation at the next city council meeting.

The Alamo Fire Department will continue its operations under the interim leadership of Lieutenant Vazquez, ensuring a smooth transition and continued commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.

For more information on the transition and future plans for the fire department, residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming city council meeting or visit the city’s official website.