Alamo Family Loses Home in Devastating Fire – How You Can Help

Fire Ravages Home on Aztec Drive

A family in Alamo is without a home after a late-night fire tore through their mobile home on Aztec Drive. Fire crews responded quickly to the scene in the 1800 block of Aztec Drive in North Alamo, successfully putting out the flames. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the fire has left the family devastated and without shelter.

One of the residents, who was inside the home when the fire broke out, described the terrifying moments as she evacuated. “I heard my mom screaming, telling me to get out of the house, that there was a fire at the house. I was in a panic. The only thing on my mind was to call for help from the nearby neighbors and the firefighters,” she said.

Community Steps Up to Support Fire Victims

As the family begins the painful process of rebuilding their lives, the community is coming together to help. Those who want to assist by donating blankets, clothes, food, and other essentials are encouraged to reach out to the Center Most at (956) 573-7300. Your support can make a difference for this family as they recover from this tragedy.

For more information on how to donate, please contact the number provided.

A Call for Generosity

As the family copes with the loss of their home, the Alamo community’s spirit of generosity is shining through. Every donation, no matter how small, will help them get back on their feet during this difficult time. Your kindness could provide comfort and aid as they work to rebuild their lives after this devastating fire.