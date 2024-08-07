400 New Jobs Available: Spectrum Opens Call Center in Pharr

Pharr, TX – In a significant boost to the local economy, Spectrum has announced the opening of its new call center in Pharr, Texas, creating 400 new jobs for customer retention representatives. This new facility is part of Spectrum’s ongoing expansion in Texas, marking its 12th call center in the state and the sixth in the Rio Grande Valley.

A Major Expansion in the Valley

Located in a sprawling 48,000 square foot building, the Pharr call center began operations late last month. The center will serve as a hub for customer retention services, handling inquiries and support for Spectrum’s vast customer base. The addition of 400 jobs is a welcome development for the region, providing a range of employment opportunities for local residents.

The new facility underscores Spectrum’s commitment to expanding its operations in Texas, where it currently employs over 15,000 people. The Pharr center is part of the company’s strategy to enhance customer service capabilities and strengthen its presence in key markets across the state.

Job Opportunities at Spectrum

Spectrum is actively seeking qualified candidates to join its team in Pharr. The company is looking for individuals who are passionate about customer service and eager to be part of a dynamic and growing organization.

Those interested in applying for positions at the new call center can do so by visiting Spectrum’s official jobs website at jobs.spectrum.com.

Spectrum’s Impact in Texas

Spectrum’s expansion in Texas is not only creating jobs but also contributing to the state’s economic growth. The company’s investment in new facilities and talent development reflects its dedication to supporting the communities it serves.

With six call centers in the Rio Grande Valley alone, Spectrum is playing a crucial role in the region’s employment landscape. The new Pharr call center is expected to stimulate further economic activity and enhance the quality of life for many residents.

Join the Spectrum Team

For those looking to become part of Spectrum’s growing team, now is the perfect time to apply. The new call center in Pharr offers a unique opportunity to work with a leading company in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Apply Online: To explore job opportunities and submit an application, visit jobs.spectrum.com.