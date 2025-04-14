Now

$280 Million in Aid Announced for South Texas Farmers Facing Water Shortages

Funding tied to Mexico’s noncompliance with 1944 Water Treaty; application deadline set for May 22.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 14 2025

Texas Agriculture Commissioner and USDA Respond to Growing Irrigation Crisis

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has announced $280 million in emergency funding for South Texas farmers impacted by ongoing water shortages tied to Mexico’s failure to meet its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty.

The funding, part of a new agreement between the Texas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aims to help farmers cope with crop losses and rising operational costs due to limited irrigation water.

Eligibility and Application Details

Eligible farmers have until May 22 to apply for assistance. The program is open to agricultural producers in water-stressed regions of South Texas, particularly those dependent on water from the Rio Grande River.

Deadline to Apply: May 22
More Info & Application: Visit the Texas Department of Agriculture

“Our farmers are facing challenges beyond their control, and this support is urgently needed to sustain local agriculture,” said Commissioner Miller.

Background: Treaty Violation at the Root

Under the 1944 Water Treaty, Mexico is required to deliver a certain volume of water to the U.S. each year. Officials say Mexico is currently behind on its obligations, worsening drought conditions for Texas growers.

Local farm advocates say the aid is a welcome relief, but are urging continued pressure on federal and international officials to enforce treaty compliance.

