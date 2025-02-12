20-Year-Old Edinburg Man Charged After High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash

A 20-year-old Edinburg man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash over the weekend.

Marcos Diego Dominguez was officially charged with:

Evading arrest

Reckless driving

Driving while intoxicated (DWI)

Dangerous Pursuit Ends in Collision

According to police, Dominguez ran several red lights before crashing his vehicle into a truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and Business 281 in Edinburg. The truck was occupied by an elderly couple, who were transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Authorities have not disclosed Dominguez’s blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the crash, but the combination of reckless driving and intoxication led to serious legal consequences.

Legal Consequences

Dominguez appeared before a judge, where his bond was set at $30,000. If convicted, he could face significant fines, license suspension, and possible jail time for the charges against him.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired and reckless driving. Law enforcement urges drivers to make responsible choices and avoid putting lives at risk.

