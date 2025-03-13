$2.4 Million Meth Seized at Texas Border Hidden Among Persian Limes

Border Agents Seize $2.4 Million in Meth Hidden in Persian Limes

Massive Drug Bust at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility made a major drug seizure last Friday, intercepting nearly 270 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of Persian limes. The illicit cargo, valued at approximately $2.4 million, was hidden inside a semi-trailer attempting to cross the Texas-Mexico border.

How Officers Discovered the Drugs

The seizure occurred during an inspection of a commercial shipment, where CBP officers used non-intrusive imaging systems and physical inspections to uncover the massive haul. Authorities found 960 individually wrapped packages of methamphetamine strategically hidden within the produce shipment.

“Smugglers continue to devise sophisticated methods to move dangerous drugs across our border, but our officers remain vigilant and committed to stopping these illicit activities,” said a CBP spokesperson.

The Scope of Drug Smuggling at the Border

The Pharr International Bridge, a key entry point for commercial trade between the U.S. and Mexico, has seen an increase in drug smuggling attempts in recent months. CBP has ramped up inspections to prevent narcotics from entering the country, particularly high-value drugs like methamphetamine.

Meth seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border have been on the rise, with cartels using increasingly creative methods to conceal the drugs. From produce shipments to hidden compartments in vehicles, traffickers continue to test border security measures in their efforts to smuggle illicit substances.

What Happens Next?

Following the discovery, CBP officers confiscated the narcotics and turned the case over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further review. No details have been released regarding arrests or the identity of those involved, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities encourage the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking. Information can be provided anonymously to CBP or local law enforcement agencies.

More Information

For updates and official statements, visit:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection: https://www.cbp.gov

Homeland Security Investigations: https://www.ice.gov/hsi

To report suspicious border activity, contact CBP at [956-555-1234].