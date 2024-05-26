18-Year-Old Killed in Highway 281 Crash Near Cage Boulevard

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 281 Claims Life of Teen Woman

A fatal multi-vehicle accident occurred on Thursday night, claiming the life of an 18-year-old woman. The crash took place on the southbound lanes of Highway 281 near the 4800 block of Cage Boulevard at approximately 9:30 PM.

Details of the Incident

Authorities reported that the accident happened when the teen collided with a stalled vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway with its hazard lights on. The impact of the collision resulted in the tragic death of the young woman.

Police Response

Pharr Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed that no one else was injured in the crash. As of now, the identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of her family.

Community Impact

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning and raises awareness about road safety, particularly the dangers associated with stalled vehicles on highways. The Pharr PD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash to prevent future tragedies.

As authorities work to uncover the details of the incident, the community remains supportive of the victim’s family during this difficult time. The accident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution on the roads.