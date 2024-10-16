18-Wheeler Carrying Liquid Propane Overturns in Combes, Texas; No Injuries Reported

An 18-wheeler carrying liquid propane overturned earlier today on the frontage road of Highway 77 in Combes, Texas, prompting an emergency response to safely empty the tanker. The incident was first reported by Cameron County Constable Precinct Five’s Facebook page, which detailed that crews arrived promptly to handle the situation.

The Accident

The accident occurred earlier today on the busy frontage road, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Local authorities and emergency teams worked swiftly to ensure that the overturned tanker, which posed a significant risk due to its volatile cargo, was safely emptied.

Traffic and Public Safety

While no injuries occurred, the accident led to temporary traffic disruptions as authorities managed the scene. Residents and motorists were advised to avoid the area while the cleanup was underway to prevent any potential hazards. Highway 77 is a major transportation route, and accidents like this highlight the importance of fast-acting response teams to minimize risks.