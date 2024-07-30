17-Year-Old Arraigned After Drug Deal Turns Violent in Alton

A 17-year-old involved in a violent drug deal will be arraigned tomorrow. Jesse James Reyna faces charges of aggravated assault, marijuana possession, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Hidalgo County deputies arrested Reyna after he hit a 15-year-old with his vehicle in Alton yesterday.

Incident Details

According to authorities, Reyna had arranged to meet with the 15-year-old to sell him drugs. However, the situation quickly escalated when the juvenile attempted to rob Reyna at gunpoint. In the ensuing chaos, Reyna struck the 15-year-old with his vehicle. The teenager is currently hospitalized with a broken leg and will also face charges for shooting at Reyna during the altercation.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Jesse James Reyna is facing serious charges including aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, and the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. His arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow, where he will answer to these charges.

The 15-year-old involved in the incident will also face charges related to the attempted robbery and the shooting. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the violent confrontation.