15-Year-Old Hospitalized After McAllen Shooting; Two Teens Arrested and Charged

A 15-year-old is currently hospitalized following a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in McAllen. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the 4200 block of West Zenia.

Arrests and Charges

McAllen Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting. Angel Manuel Gonzalez, 18, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $30,000. Hiram Zuniga faces charges of tampering with evidence, with his bond set at $5,000.

Details of the Incident

According to McAllen PD, the teen victim was shot in the upper body. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, and authorities are working to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

Community Reaction and Safety Concerns

The shooting has raised concerns within the community about teen violence and safety. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. McAllen PD is dedicated to ensuring public safety and is actively investigating the case.

How to Help

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and those providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police Appeal

McAllen PD emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes and maintaining safety. The department urges residents to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.