13-Year-Old Arrested in Elsa for School Shooting Threat

Police Say Teen Sent Alarming Text Message Targeting Local Charter School

A 13-year-old student in Elsa has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to shoot up a local school in a message that quickly alarmed parents and school officials.

According to Elsa police, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, when concerned parents reported that their child had received a text message reading: “shoot up the school.”

The threat was directed at IDEA Public School in Elsa, where the suspect is also enrolled.

Immediate Police Response

Police launched an investigation and quickly identified the suspect, who was taken into custody and transported to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen has been formally charged with making a terrorist threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury, a serious offense under Texas law.

“We take every threat to our schools seriously,” said a spokesperson for the Elsa Police Department. “Even if made in jest, these kinds of messages can have severe consequences.”

Ongoing Investigation and School Safety

Authorities continue to investigate the context of the message, and school administrators are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff.

📞 Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Elsa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.