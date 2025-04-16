Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

13-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ La Feria Middle School

Student from Truan Middle School faces terroristic threat charge; investigators say it wasn’t his first threat that day.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 16 2025

13-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ La Feria Middle School

Student Faces Terroristic Threat Charge After Multiple Alarming Statements

A 13-year-old student at Truan Middle School in La Feria has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly saying he would “shoot up the school” last Friday, according to local police.

School officials immediately questioned and suspended the student. He was later taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Not the First Threat That Day

Investigators said the student had reportedly made similar threats earlier in the day, escalating concerns among staff and law enforcement.

“We take every threat seriously, regardless of intent, to ensure the safety of our students and school communities,” said a school resource officer.

Investigation Continues

Authorities have not disclosed whether the student had access to weapons, but they continue to investigate the full scope of the threats.

📞 Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact La Feria Police Department.

13-year-old arrested juvenile detention La Feria school safety school threat Student Arrest terroristic threat Texas Veteran Middle School

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
91°
Mostly Sunny

Humidity: 78%

Tonight
73°
Tomorrow
92°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted