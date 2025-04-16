13-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ La Feria Middle School

Student Faces Terroristic Threat Charge After Multiple Alarming Statements

A 13-year-old student at Truan Middle School in La Feria has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly saying he would “shoot up the school” last Friday, according to local police.

School officials immediately questioned and suspended the student. He was later taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Not the First Threat That Day

Investigators said the student had reportedly made similar threats earlier in the day, escalating concerns among staff and law enforcement.

“We take every threat seriously, regardless of intent, to ensure the safety of our students and school communities,” said a school resource officer.

Investigation Continues

Authorities have not disclosed whether the student had access to weapons, but they continue to investigate the full scope of the threats.

📞 Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact La Feria Police Department.