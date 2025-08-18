Freddie Mirelis: Freddie Mirelis, charged with murder, faces a $2.5 million bond after arraignment in South Texas.
Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspects
Brownsville: Authorities are looking for two men involved in a convenience store robbery on Southmost Road.
Brownsville Police Request Assistance from the Community
The Brownsville Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The incident occurred at a convenience store located on the 3300 block of Southmost Road. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice.
Details of the Incident
The robbery took place recently, leaving the community on edge as law enforcement works diligently to track down the suspects. The two men, whose identities remain unknown, managed to flee the scene after committing the crime. The police have released limited details to the public but are hopeful that community members might recognize the individuals involved.
How the Community Can Help
In an effort to swiftly resolve the case, the Brownsville Police Department has partnered with Brownsville Crime Stoppers. They are encouraging residents to call their hotline if they have any information regarding the suspects. Community involvement is crucial in cases like these, as local residents often hold the key to solving crimes by providing valuable tips and insights.
Contact Information
If you or anyone you know has information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of these suspects, you are urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 546-8477. All tips are kept confidential, and callers may remain anonymous if they choose.
Additional Resources
For more information, residents can visit the Brownsville Police Department’s website:
