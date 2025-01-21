27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Border Patrol Ambush: Gunman Storms McAllen Facility, Leaving One Officer Injured
A Michigan man’s assault on a federal facility in McAllen ends with his death, sparking an intense federal investigation.
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Border Patrol Ambush: Gunman Storms McAllen Facility, Leaving One Officer Injured
A Michigan man’s assault on a federal facility in McAllen ends with his death, sparking an intense federal investigation.
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Border Patrol Ambush: Gunman Storms McAllen Facility, Leaving One Officer Injured
A Michigan man’s assault on a federal facility in McAllen ends with his death, sparking an intense federal investigation.
Border Patrol Crisis: Shooting at McAllen Annex Sparks Safety Concerns
Chief Banks Vows Legal Action as McAllen Airport Shutdown Highlights Border Security Tensions
McAllen Airport Lockdown: Swift Security Response Lauded Amid Traveler Delays
A Shooting Incident Leads to Temporary Lockdown, Prompting Praise for Local Authorities
First Responders Lead Texas Unity in Flood Recovery Efforts
Pharr’s First Responders Answer the Call to Aid in Kern County and Central Texas Flood Crisis
Auto Accident Turns Fatal: Harlingen Tragedy Sparks Investigation
Pedestrian Death at South Fourth and South Commerce Streets Under Scrutiny by Harlingen PD
Jewelry Heist Shocks Brownsville: Bold Sunrise Mall Theft Sparks Investigation
Pandora Jewelry store at Sunrise Mall targeted in daring early morning robbery; police seek public’s help.
ICE Arrests: Nine Undocumented Immigrants Detained in Weslaco Operation
A weekend sweep in Weslaco results in the arrest of nine Mexican nationals by ICE officers, intensifying the immigration debate.
DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Incident at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Annex
UPDATE to this story here: https://foxrgv.tv/update-authorities-identify-suspect-in-mcallen-shooting-that-left-one-dead-one-agent-injured/ MCALLEN, Texas – An active shooter incident occurred early Monday morning at the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex,...
Stabbing Shocker: Arrest in Brownsville Homicide Uncovers Drug-Related Motive
Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Delivers Swift Justice as Juan Jimenez Faces Serious Charges
Community News: Roma High School Senior Shines in Media Program
Accidentally placed in a video production class, Nicolas Lopez found his true passion behind the camera—and became a standout storyteller at Roma High’s Gladiator Television Network.
A Feast for the Senses: Dave’s Hot Chicken Brings Art and Flavor to Edinburg
Dave’s Hot Chicken has landed in Edinburg, bringing not just bold flavors but a vibrant space where street art and sizzling spice come together for a feast of the senses.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
McAllen Crews Begin Trash and Debris Collection
City offering free compostable bags; residents urged to place debris curbside and be patient.
San Benito Launches City-Wide Trash Collection on Monday
Residents can drop off bulky items with proof of residency at Public Works Department on Stenger Street.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Stories You May Like
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Disaster Strikes: Texas Floods Prompt Statewide Emergency Response
Governor Abbott Expands Disaster Declaration as Rains Ravage Hill Country
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Small Fire Sparks Safety Concerns in Wesle Mobile Home
Family Extinguishes Flames Before Fire Crews Arrive; Investigation Underway
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Daycare Tragedy: Shocking Details in Logan Urbina’s Case Emerge
A criminal complaint reveals the heartbreaking events leading to the death of four-year-old Logan Urbina, as the community mourns.
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Devastating Texas Floods: 13 Dead, Dozens Missing in Unprecedented Deluge
Devastating Texas Floods: Central Texas reels from severe flooding as search and rescue operations intensify for missing campers and residents.
Latest Stories
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Disaster Strikes: Texas Floods Prompt Statewide Emergency Response
Governor Abbott Expands Disaster Declaration as Rains Ravage Hill Country
Small Fire Sparks Safety Concerns in Wesle Mobile Home
Family Extinguishes Flames Before Fire Crews Arrive; Investigation Underway
Daycare Tragedy: Shocking Details in Logan Urbina’s Case Emerge
A criminal complaint reveals the heartbreaking events leading to the death of four-year-old Logan Urbina, as the community mourns.
Devastating Texas Floods: 13 Dead, Dozens Missing in Unprecedented Deluge
Devastating Texas Floods: Central Texas reels from severe flooding as search and rescue operations intensify for missing campers and residents.
Animal Cruelty Sparks Major Overhaul at Laguruya PD
Laguruya Police Department Implements New Initiatives in Response to Disturbing Animal Cruelty Case
Community Rallies for McAllen Woman Battling Rare Blood Disorder
Stephanie Martinez Shares Her Struggle with Aplastic Anemia, Seeks Support for Treatment
Border Patrol’s Multi-Front Battle: RGV Agents See Migrant Surge Drop to Four-Year Low
RGV Border Patrol agents report a significant decrease in migrant apprehensions, but challenges remain as authorities brace for influxes.
Mastering Financial Health: Strategies for a Prosperous 2025
Experts reveal crucial advice on setting and maintaining financial goals for the New Year
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Humidity: 89%
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
Vaping Dangers: 5 Shocking Ways Teens Hide E-Cigarettes
Vaping Dangers: Parents urged to stay vigilant as vaping devices cleverly disguised as common items infiltrate schools.
Community News: Roma High School Senior Shines in Media Program
Accidentally placed in a video production class, Nicolas Lopez found his true passion behind the camera—and became a standout storyteller at Roma High’s Gladiator Television Network.
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Border Patrol Ambush: Gunman Storms McAllen Facility, Leaving One Officer Injured
A Michigan man’s assault on a federal facility in McAllen ends with his death, sparking an intense federal investigation.
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
Border Patrol Crisis: Shooting at McAllen Annex Sparks Safety Concerns
Chief Banks Vows Legal Action as McAllen Airport Shutdown Highlights Border Security Tensions
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
McAllen Airport Lockdown: Swift Security Response Lauded Amid Traveler Delays
A Shooting Incident Leads to Temporary Lockdown, Prompting Praise for Local Authorities
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect in McAllen Shooting That Left One Dead, One Agent Injured
27-year-old Ryan Mosqueda of Michigan opened fire at the RGV Border Patrol Annex before being killed; Agent Ismael García injured but stable.
First Responders Lead Texas Unity in Flood Recovery Efforts
Pharr’s First Responders Answer the Call to Aid in Kern County and Central Texas Flood Crisis
Promoted