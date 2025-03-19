Win Unlimited Rides at North American Midway Entertainment!

Get ready for an unforgettable carnival experience! KFXV-TV FOX Rio Grande Valley is giving you the chance to win a voucher for two All-You-Can-Ride wristbands for the North American Midway Entertainment Carnival. This exciting event takes place from March 13 to March 30, 2025, at the corner of Ware Rd and Expressway 83 in McAllen, TX.

Entering is simple—visit the contest page and submit your entry before March 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM. A winner will be randomly selected on March 28, 2025, and contacted via email, phone, or social media. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy unlimited rides for free!

OFFICIAL RULES

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

“Win All-You-Can-Ride Wristbands to North American Midway Entertainment”

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules, govern the “Win All-You-Can-Ride Wristbands to North American Midway Entertainment” contest (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference.

How to Obtain the Rules & Winners List:

A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at:

KFXV-TV (FOX RGV)

801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

Or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners.

In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern. By participating, entrants agree to all interpretations of the rules by the Station and acknowledge that all decisions made by the Station are final and binding in all matters related to the contest.

Void where prohibited.

All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

ELIGIBILITY

Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia.

Excludes residents of Florida and New York if the prize value exceeds $5,000.

Must be at least 18 years old at the time of entry.

Residents of Alabama & Nebraska: Must be 19 years or older.

Residents of Mississippi: Must be 21 years or older.

Must reside in the Station’s designated market area (DMA).

PROMOTION PERIOD

Starts: March 20, 2025, at 5:00 AM.

Ends: March 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

The Station’s computer is the official timekeeping device for this contest.

HOW TO ENTER

Limit: One (1) entry per person.

Online Entry:

Visit https://foxrgv.tv/category/contests/ during the Promotion Period. Click on the contest link. Follow the instructions and complete the entry form.

Deadline: All entries must be submitted by March 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM to be eligible.

WINNER SELECTION

Drawing Date: March 28, 2025.

March 28, 2025. One (1) winner will be selected via a random drawing from all valid entries received.

Winner Notification:

The winner will be contacted using the email, phone number, and/or social media account provided at entry.

Response Time: The winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification.

The winner must respond within of initial notification. Prize Claim Deadline: Unless otherwise agreed, the winner must claim the prize within 5 days of initial notification.

ODDS OF WINNING

The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

PRIZE DETAILS

One (1) winner will receive: One (1) voucher for two (2) All-You-Can-Ride wristbands to North American Midway Entertainment Carnival. Event Dates: March 13 – March 30, 2025. Location: Corner of Ware Rd and Expressway 83, McAllen, TX.



Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $50.

SPONSOR

KFXV-TV FOX RGV

801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501