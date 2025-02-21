Win tickets to the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show! 🌟 We’re giving away four (4) FREE tickets for one lucky winner to enjoy a day filled with rodeo action, thrilling rides, delicious food, and live entertainment!

Entering is quick and easy – simply fill out the form below for your chance to win. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of one of South Texas’ biggest annual events! Contest ends March 13, 2025 – enter today!

OFFICIAL RULES

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

“Win Tickets to The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show”

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules https://entravision.com/general-rules-for-contests-and-sweepstakes/, govern the “Win tickets to The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show” (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference.

A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at the offices of KFXV-TV (the “Station”), 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501, during normal business hours Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners.

In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter, or in any way participates in the Promotion agrees to be bound by these Specific Rules and the General Rules, as well as by all interpretations of the rules by the Station and by all other decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Promotion.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

ELIGIBILITY

This Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York where the prize(s) value is more than $5,000, who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry.

Residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years old at the time of entry.

must be at least at the time of entry. Residents of Mississippi must be at least 21 years old at the time of entry.

must be at least at the time of entry. Entrants must reside in the Station’s DMA.

PROMOTION PERIOD

The Promotion will begin on February 21, 2025, at 5:00 AM and will run through March 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM (the “Promotion Period”).

The Station’s computer is the official timekeeping device for the Promotion.

HOW TO ENTER

Limit one (1) entry per person.

To enter:

✅ Online via Station Website:

Visit the Station’s website https://foxrgv.tv/category/contests/ during the Promotion Period, click on the Contest link, and follow the instructions to enter.

🕒 All entries must be received by March 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM to be eligible to win.

WINNER SELECTION

On or about March 14, 2025, the Station and/or its designee (including without limitation Second Street Media, Inc.) will select one (1) winner via a random drawing from all valid entries received.

🔔 The winner will be contacted using the email address, phone number, and/or social media account provided during entry.

🕒 Winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification.

🏆 Unless otherwise agreed, the winner must claim the prize no later than five (5) days after initial notification.

ODDS OF WINNING

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIZE(S)

🎟 One (1) prize will be awarded in the Promotion:

Four (4) tickets good for a One-Day Pass to The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show happening March 6 – 16, 2025, in Mercedes, TX 78570.

💲 Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $60.

SPONSOR

📍 KFXV-TV FOX RIO GRANDE VALLEY

📍 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

ADDITIONAL TERMS & CONDITIONS

For full terms, conditions, and additional details, please refer to the General Rules for Contests and Sweepstakes.