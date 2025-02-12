Get ready for an epic showdown of monster trucks as Monster Jam roars into Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX! 🏟️🔥

🚨 Fox Rio Grande Valley is giving YOU the chance to win 4 tickets to experience the action live!

📅 Event Dates: March 7-9, 2025

📍 Location: Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX

Don’t miss your chance—register now and get ready for an unforgettable Monster Jam experience!

Monster Jam Name:

Email:

Phone Number:

City:

I confirm that I am at least 18 years old and accept the terms and conditions of the contest.

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

“Win Tickets to Monster Jam”

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules https://entravision.com/general-rules-for-contests-and-sweepstakes/, govern the “Win tickets to Monster Jam” (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference. A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at the offices of KFXV-TV (the “Station”), 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501, during normal business hours Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Eligibility. This Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York where the prize(s) value is more than five thousand dollars ($5,000), who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry (except that residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years of age and residents of Mississippi must be at least 21 years of age) and who reside in the Station’s DMA. Promotion Period. The Promotion will begin on February 10, 2025, at 5:00 AM and will run through March 5, 2025, at 11:59 PM (the “Promotion Period”). The Station’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion. How to Enter. Limit one (1) entry per person. Online via Station Website: Visit https://foxrgv.tv/category/contests/ during the Promotion Period, click on the Contest link, and follow the instructions to enter. All entries must be received by March 5, 2025, at 11:59 PM to be eligible to win. Winner Selection. On or about March 6, 2025 , the Station and/or its designee will select one (1) winner via random drawing from all valid entries received during the Promotion Period.

, the Station and/or its designee will select via random drawing from all valid entries received during the Promotion Period. The winning entrant will be contacted using the email address, telephone number, and/or social media account provided with the entry.

Winners must respond to the initial notification within 48 hours and claim their prize within five (5) days of initial notification. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize(s). One (1) winner will receive 4 tickets to Monster Jam at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX , valid for any date between March 7-9, 2025 .

will receive to , valid for any date between . The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $130 USD.

SPONSOR: KFXV-TV Fox Rio Grande Valley, 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501