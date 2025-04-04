Get ready to dance, sing, and experience the magic of Disney like never before! FOX RGV is giving away four (4) FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, coming to Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX from April 23 to 27, 2025.

Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite Disney characters come to life in a show packed with music, movement, and memories the whole family will love.

Entering is easy – just fill out the form below during the promotion period. The deadline to enter is April 23, 2025. Don’t wait – register now for your chance to win!

OFFICIAL RULES

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

“Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance”

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules, govern the “Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance” contest (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions and are incorporated by reference.

How to obtain the rules and winners list:

A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners may be obtained by visiting:

KFXV-TV (FOX Rio Grande Valley)

801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

Or by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope with your request to:

Entravision Communications Corporation

2425 Olympic Blvd., Suite 6000 West, Santa Monica, CA 90404

In the event of any conflict between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules will govern.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Void where prohibited.

All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

ELIGIBILITY

Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York if the prize value exceeds $5,000.

Must be at least 18 years old at the time of entry.

Residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19.

Residents of Mississippi must be at least 21.

Participants must reside in the Station’s Designated Market Area (DMA).

PROMOTION PERIOD

Start Date: April 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM

End Date: April 23, 2025 at 11:59 PM

The Station’s computer is the official timekeeping device for this Promotion.

HOW TO ENTER

Limit: One (1) entry per person.

To enter online:

Visit https://foxrgv.tv/category/contests/ during the Promotion Period, click on the contest link, and follow the instructions to submit your entry.

All entries must be received by April 23, 2025 at 11:59 PM to be eligible.

WINNER SELECTION

On or about April 24, 2025, the Station or its designee (including Second Street Media, Inc.) will randomly select one (1) winner from all eligible entries received.

The winner will be contacted using the email, phone number, and/or social media account provided with the entry.

The winner must respond within 48 hours of the initial notification. Unless otherwise agreed, the prize must be claimed within five (5) days of notification.

ODDS OF WINNING

Odds depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIZE

One (1) winner will receive:

Four (4) tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

to Event Dates: April 23–27, 2025

April 23–27, 2025 Location: Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX 78557

Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $150

SPONSOR

KFXV-TV FOX Rio Grande Valley

801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501