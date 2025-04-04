Silva family of six lost everything after floodwaters filled their home; residents await county assistance for drainage.
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Get ready to dance, sing, and experience the magic of Disney like never before! FOX RGV is giving away four (4) FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, coming to Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX from April 23 to 27, 2025.
Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite Disney characters come to life in a show packed with music, movement, and memories the whole family will love.
Entering is easy – just fill out the form below during the promotion period. The deadline to enter is April 23, 2025. Don’t wait – register now for your chance to win!
OFFICIAL RULES
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
“Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance”
SPECIFIC RULES
No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.
These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules, govern the “Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance” contest (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions and are incorporated by reference.
How to obtain the rules and winners list:
A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners may be obtained by visiting:
KFXV-TV (FOX Rio Grande Valley)
801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501
Or by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope with your request to:
Entravision Communications Corporation
2425 Olympic Blvd., Suite 6000 West, Santa Monica, CA 90404
In the event of any conflict between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules will govern.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
No purchase is necessary to enter or win.
Void where prohibited.
All federal, state, and local regulations apply.
ELIGIBILITY
Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York if the prize value exceeds $5,000.
Must be at least 18 years old at the time of entry.
Residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19.
Residents of Mississippi must be at least 21.
Participants must reside in the Station’s Designated Market Area (DMA).
PROMOTION PERIOD
Start Date: April 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM
End Date: April 23, 2025 at 11:59 PM
The Station’s computer is the official timekeeping device for this Promotion.
HOW TO ENTER
Limit: One (1) entry per person.
To enter online:
Visit https://foxrgv.tv/category/contests/ during the Promotion Period, click on the contest link, and follow the instructions to submit your entry.
All entries must be received by April 23, 2025 at 11:59 PM to be eligible.
WINNER SELECTION
On or about April 24, 2025, the Station or its designee (including Second Street Media, Inc.) will randomly select one (1) winner from all eligible entries received.
The winner will be contacted using the email, phone number, and/or social media account provided with the entry.
The winner must respond within 48 hours of the initial notification. Unless otherwise agreed, the prize must be claimed within five (5) days of notification.
ODDS OF WINNING
Odds depend on the number of eligible entries received.
PRIZE
One (1) winner will receive:
- Four (4) tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
- Event Dates: April 23–27, 2025
- Location: Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX 78557
Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $150
SPONSOR
KFXV-TV FOX Rio Grande Valley
801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501
