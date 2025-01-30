Win Tickets to See Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks – Enter Now!

Calling all country music fans! We’re giving you a chance to win two FREE tickets to see the legendary Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks live at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX on February 23, 2025. This is your opportunity to experience an incredible night of country music with two iconic acts—absolutely free!

Entering is easy—just follow the steps below and submit your entry before the deadline. But hurry, this giveaway won’t last long!

Confirmo que tengo al menos 18 años de edad y acepto los términos y condiciones del concurso.

Contest Rules

No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.

These Specific Rules, along with the General Rules, govern the “Win Tickets to Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks” contest.

Eligibility:

Open to legal U.S. residents, except those in Florida and New York (if the prize value exceeds $5,000).

Must be 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska; 21+ in Mississippi).

(19+ in Alabama and Nebraska; 21+ in Mississippi). Only residents within KFXV-TV’s DMA are eligible.

Promotion Period:

The contest runs from February 3, 2025, at 5:00 AM through February 20, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

How to Enter:

Visit Fox RGV Contests during the Promotion Period. Click on the Contest link and follow the instructions to submit your entry. Entries must be submitted by February 20, 2025, at 11:59 PM to be eligible.

Winner Selection:

One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about February 21, 2025 from all valid entries.

from all valid entries. The winner will be contacted via email, phone, or social media .

. The winner must respond within 48 hours and claim the prize within five (5) days after initial notification.

Odds of Winning:

The odds depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

Prize:

Two (2) tickets to see Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks at Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX on February 23, 2025 .

to see at on . Approximate retail value (ARV) of the prize: $100.

Sponsor:

KFXV-TV FOX Rio Grande Valley, 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501.

🎟 Don’t miss this incredible giveaway—enter now for your chance to WIN! 🎟