Win Tickets to See Busta Rhymes Live! 🎟️🔥

Are you ready for an unforgettable night with Busta Rhymes? ๐ŸŽค๐Ÿ”ฅ Weโ€™re giving away two (2) FREE tickets to one lucky winner to experience the energy, the beats, and the hype at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX on March 14, 2025!

Entering is quick and easy โ€“ just fill out the form below for your chance to WIN BIG. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the greatest hip-hop artists live on stage! Contest ends March 13, 2025 โ€“ enter today!

OFFICIAL RULES

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

โ€œWin Tickets to Busta Rhymesโ€

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules, govern the โ€œWin Tickets to Busta Rhymesโ€ contest (the โ€œPromotionโ€). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference.

๐Ÿ“œ How to Obtain the Rules & Winners List:

A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at:

๐Ÿ“ KFXV-TV (FOX RGV)

๐Ÿ“ 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

๐Ÿ“ฉ Or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners.

In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern. By participating, entrants agree to all interpretations of the rules by the Station and acknowledge that all decisions made by the Station are final and binding in all matters related to the contest.

๐Ÿšจ NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

โš–๏ธ No purchase necessary to enter or win.

๐Ÿšซ Void where prohibited.

๐Ÿ“œ All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

๐Ÿ‘ค ELIGIBILITY

โœ Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia.

๐Ÿšซ Excludes residents of Florida and New York if the prize value exceeds $5,000.

๐ŸŽ‚ Must be at least 18 years old at the time of entry.

Residents of Alabama & Nebraska: Must be 19 years or older .

Must be . Residents of Mississippi: Must be 21 years or older .

Must be . Must reside in the Stationโ€™s designated market area (DMA).

๐Ÿ“ PROMOTION PERIOD

๐Ÿ“ Starts: March 3, 2025, at 5:00 AM.

๐Ÿ“ Ends: March 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

๐Ÿ–ฅ The Stationโ€™s computer is the official timekeeping device for this contest.

๐Ÿ“ HOW TO ENTER

๐Ÿ“Œ Limit: One (1) entry per person.

๐Ÿ’ป Online Entry:

1๏ธโƒฃ Visit https://foxrgv.tv/category/contests/ during the Promotion Period.

2๏ธโƒฃ Click on the contest link.

3๏ธโƒฃ Follow the instructions and complete the entry form.

โณ Deadline: All entries must be submitted by March 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM to be eligible.

๐Ÿ† WINNER SELECTION

๐Ÿ“ Drawing Date: March 14, 2025.

โœ One (1) winner will be selected via a random drawing from all valid entries received.

๐Ÿ“ง Winner Notification:

The winner will be contacted using the email, phone number, and/or social media account provided at entry.

โณ Response Time: The winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification.

๐Ÿ“ Prize Claim Deadline: Unless otherwise agreed, the winner must claim the prize within 5 days of initial notification.

๐ŸŽฒ ODDS OF WINNING

The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ PRIZE DETAILS

๐Ÿฅ‡ One (1) winner will receive:

Two (2) tickets to see Busta Rhymes LIVE.

๐Ÿ“ Event Date: March 14, 2025.

๐Ÿ“ Venue: Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX 78557.

๐Ÿ’ฐ Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $130.

๐Ÿข SPONSOR

๐Ÿ“ KFXV-TV FOX RGV

๐Ÿ“ 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

๐Ÿ“œ For complete details, visit the General Rules page.