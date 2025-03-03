Win Tickets to See Busta Rhymes Live! 🎟️🔥

Are you ready for an unforgettable night with Busta Rhymes? 🎤🔥 We’re giving away two (2) FREE tickets to one lucky winner to experience the energy, the beats, and the hype at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX on March 14, 2025!

Entering is quick and easy – just fill out the form below for your chance to WIN BIG. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the greatest hip-hop artists live on stage! Contest ends March 13, 2025 – enter today!

OFFICIAL RULES

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

“Win Tickets to Busta Rhymes”

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules, govern the “Win Tickets to Busta Rhymes” contest (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference.

📜 How to Obtain the Rules & Winners List:

A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at:

📍 KFXV-TV (FOX RGV)

📍 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

📩 Or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners.

In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern. By participating, entrants agree to all interpretations of the rules by the Station and acknowledge that all decisions made by the Station are final and binding in all matters related to the contest.

🚨 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

⚖️ No purchase necessary to enter or win.

🚫 Void where prohibited.

📜 All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

👤 ELIGIBILITY

✅ Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia.

🚫 Excludes residents of Florida and New York if the prize value exceeds $5,000.

🎂 Must be at least 18 years old at the time of entry.

Residents of Alabama & Nebraska: Must be 19 years or older .

Must be . Residents of Mississippi: Must be 21 years or older .

Must be . Must reside in the Station’s designated market area (DMA).

📅 PROMOTION PERIOD

📅 Starts: March 3, 2025, at 5:00 AM.

📅 Ends: March 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

🖥 The Station’s computer is the official timekeeping device for this contest.

📝 HOW TO ENTER

📌 Limit: One (1) entry per person.

💻 Online Entry:

1️⃣ Visit https://foxrgv.tv/category/contests/ during the Promotion Period.

2️⃣ Click on the contest link.

3️⃣ Follow the instructions and complete the entry form.

⏳ Deadline: All entries must be submitted by March 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM to be eligible.

🏆 WINNER SELECTION

📅 Drawing Date: March 14, 2025.

✅ One (1) winner will be selected via a random drawing from all valid entries received.

📧 Winner Notification:

The winner will be contacted using the email, phone number, and/or social media account provided at entry.

⏳ Response Time: The winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification.

📅 Prize Claim Deadline: Unless otherwise agreed, the winner must claim the prize within 5 days of initial notification.

🎲 ODDS OF WINNING

The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

🎟️ PRIZE DETAILS

🥇 One (1) winner will receive:

Two (2) tickets to see Busta Rhymes LIVE.

📍 Event Date: March 14, 2025.

📍 Venue: Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX 78557.

💰 Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $130.

🏢 SPONSOR

📍 KFXV-TV FOX RGV

📍 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

📜 For complete details, visit the General Rules page.