Contests

Win Tickets to see Casting Crowns at the Bert Ogden Arena, Saturday June 29th

Register to Win a pair of Tickets to see Casting Crowns at the Bert Ogden Arena, Saturday June 29th!

Published June 25, 2024

Win Tickets to see Casting Crowns at the Bert Ogden Arena, Saturday June 29th





    ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

    “WIN TICKETS TO GOT FAITH MUSIC PRESENTS SUMMER WORSHIP”

    SPECIFIC RULES

    No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning
    These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules
    https://entravision.com/general-rules-for-contests-and-sweepstakes/, govern the “WIN TICKETS TO GOT
    FAITH MUSIC PRESENTS SUMMER WORSHIP” (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and
    conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference. A complete copy
    of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at the offices of KFXV-TV (the “Station”), 801 N
    Jackson Rd, McAllen TX 78501, during normal business hours Monday through Friday (excluding holidays)
    or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of
    winners. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the
    General Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter or in any way participates or attempts
    to participate in the Promotion agrees to be bound by these Specific Rules and the General Rules as well as by
    all interpretations of the rules by the Station and by all other decisions of the Station which are final and binding
    in all matters relating to the Promotion.

    1. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.
      Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply.
    2. Eligibility. This Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of
      Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York where the prize(s) value is more than five thousand
      dollars ($5,000), who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry (except that residents of Alabama
      and Nebraska must be at least 19 years of age at the time of entry and residents of Mississippi must be at
      least 21 years of age at the time of entry) and who reside in the Station’s DMA.
    3. Promotion Period. The Promotion will begin on June 25, 2024 at 5:00am and will run through June
      27, 2024 at 11:59pm (the “Promotion Period”). The Station’s computer is the official time keeping
      device for the Promotion.
    4. How to Enter. Limit one (1) entry per person. To enter:
      Online via Station Website: Visit the Station’s website https://foxrgv.tv/ during the Promotion Period,
      click on the Contest link, and follow the instructions to enter. All entries must be received by June 27,
      2024 by 11:59pm to be eligible to win.
      Winner Selection.
      On or about June 28, 2024, Station and/or its designee (including without limitation Second Street
      Media, Inc.) will select one (1) winner(s) via random drawing from among all valid entries received by
      Station during the Promotion Period. The winning entrant(s) will be contacted using the email address,
      telephone number, and/or social media account provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize
      (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Specific Rules and the
      General Rules). Winner(s) must respond to initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours. Unless
      otherwise agreed, winner(s) must claim prize no later than five (5) days after initial notification.
    5. Odds of winning. The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.
    6. Prize(s). One (1) prize(s) will be awarded in the Promotion. Prize consists of Two (2) tickets to Got
      Faith Presents Summer Worship, June 29, 2024 at the Bert Ogden Arena located at 4900 I-69C
      Edinburg, TX 78539. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is eighty dollars ($80)
      1
      SPONSOR: Station, KFXV- TV FOX RIO GRANDE VALLEY, 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

    Win Tickets to see Casting Crowns at the Bert Ogden Arena, Saturday June 29th





