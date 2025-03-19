Wildfires Sweep Through the Rio Grande Valley, Forcing Evacuations

Dry and Windy Conditions Fuel Fast-Spreading Fires Across South Texas

A series of wildfires have erupted across the Rio Grande Valley in recent days, fueled by strong winds and low humidity, according to the state’s Emergency Management Agency.

In response, emergency teams have:

Evacuated 200 homes

Saved over 140 buildings

Opened emergency shelters

Deployed more than 600 firefighters statewide

This does not include additional fires extinguished by local fire departments across South Texas.

Fire Crews Battle Blazes Across the Valley

In Donna , a fire that started in Mexico due to trash burning crossed into U.S. soil , burning more than 100 acres in a single day.

Burn Ban in Effect, No Permits Issued

Authorities will not be issuing burn permits until conditions improve, as fire departments work to contain the nonstop influx of grass fires.

“To prevent them, right now, we’re not giving out any burn permits. It will probably be a while until these winds calm down. That’s one of the ways we’re trying to combat this situation. But unfortunately, right now, grass fires have been coming in nonstop,” officials stated.

Safety Tips to Prevent Wildfires

Authorities urge residents to take extreme precautions when grilling, discarding cigarettes, or using open flames:

Grilling Safety

Use a fire starter , not paper, which can turn into ash and spark new fires.

, not paper, which can turn into ash and spark new fires. Keep grills away from dry grass or flammable areas.

Cigarette Disposal

Extinguish cigarette butts in an ashtray or a sand-filled bucket .

. Never toss cigarettes onto the ground or out of a car window.

Report Fires Immediately

Residents are urged to report any fires or suspicious smoke to local authorities as soon as possible.

📞 To report a wildfire, call the local fire department or 911 immediately.

With fire conditions remaining critical, officials stress that community cooperation is crucial in preventing further destruction.