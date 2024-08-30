West Nile Virus Cases Reported in Western County

Health officials from the Health and Human Services Department in a county in the western part of the country have confirmed three travel-related cases of West Nile virus. Additionally, local health providers have reported four likely travel-related cases of dengue, according to a news release from the county. However, there have been no new infections reported so far, providing some relief to the community.

The county is actively monitoring the situation and has not identified any positive cases of dengue or West Nile in the area. Health authorities will continue to collect and test samples for both viral diseases. It is worth noting that West Nile is appearing earlier than usual this year, with medical experts pointing out that most cases are typically reported in August and September. Across 33 U.S. states, there have been a total of 289 human cases of West Nile virus reported this year.

Dr. Lyssette Cardona explained the transmission of the West Nile virus, highlighting that mosquitoes become carriers of the virus after biting an infected bird. When these mosquitoes bite humans, the virus can be transmitted, leading to infections.

Given that there are currently no vaccines or specific medications for West Nile virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes the importance of preventing mosquito bites to reduce the risk of infection. Measures to protect against mosquito bites include using insect repellents, wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants, and eliminating standing water on properties, which can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.