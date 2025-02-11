Weslaco Woman Charged in Shooting After Fleeing Scene and Crashing Truck

Suspect Faces Aggravated Assault Charges After Weekend Incident

A Weslaco woman is facing serious charges after allegedly shooting her partner multiple times over the weekend.

Claudia Vanessa Cepeda, 50, appeared in court today and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence following the violent encounter.

Victim Hospitalized with Multiple Gunshot Wounds

According to Weslaco police, officers responded to the scene early Sunday morning and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released further details on his condition.

Cepeda Fled But Crashed Into a Light Pole

After the shooting, Cepeda fled the scene in a black Ford F-150 but was located shortly after crashing the truck into a light pole. She was taken into custody, and her bond was set at $100,000.

Investigation Continues

Weslaco police continue their investigation into the case, and additional details may emerge as it progresses.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at:

Weslaco PD Non-Emergency Line: 956-968-8591

For official updates, visit:

Weslaco Police Department: https://www.weslacotx.gov/departments/police

Authorities continue to urge the public to report any details that may aid in the investigation.