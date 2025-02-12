Weslaco Woman Charged After Shooting Partner at Apartment Complex

A Weslaco woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting her partner multiple times over the weekend.

Police say Claudia Vanessa Zepeda fired several shots, injuring the man’s arms and legs. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is recovering.

Zepeda is also facing an additional charge of tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $100,000 as the investigation continues.

Neighbors React to Apartment Complex Shooting

The incident took place at The Villages at Westgate, an apartment complex where residents say they rarely experience crime.

“This is a safe neighborhood,” said one resident, who has lived at the complex for a year. “I haven’t seen anything like this happen before.”

Another resident, who recently moved in, shared that she takes extra security precautions despite feeling safe.

“We have security cameras up just in case, but it’s been peaceful here.”

While the shooting has raised concerns, many residents say they still feel secure in their community.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Weslaco Police Department at [tel:956-968-8047].

